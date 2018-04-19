NBA DFS: Jrue Holiday and top picks for April 19 DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA Playoff action on Thursday, April 19, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and rolled through the NBA season, cashing huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters.



He was able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Wednesday, McClure rostered Jazz guard Ricky Rubio at $7,200 on FanDuel. The result: Rubio scored 22 points, dished out nine assists and grabbed seven rebounds -- returning 43.9 points on FanDuel in Utah's road upset of Oklahoma City. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable NBA DFS night.



For Thursday's three-game slate of Pelicans-Trail Blazers, Heat-76ers and Spurs-Warriors, McClure is all over Heat guard Dwyane Wade as a value pick at $4,900 on FanDuel and $5,400 on DraftKings.



It looked like 2006 in Game 2 for Miami as Wade put the Heat on his back and scored 28 points to lift them over the Philadelphia 76ers. That effort was worth almost 45 points on both DraftKings and FanDuel, and he has seen only a modest bump in price for Game 3 on Thursday.



Look for Miami to again rely on Wade's playoff expertise, giving him a favorable chance to return huge DFS production once again at an extremely affordable price.



Another player McClure loves for both sites on Thursday: Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, who is $8,400 on FanDuel and $7,900 on DraftKings.



Holiday has been a big factor in why New Orleans is up 2-0 over Portland, and he had one of his strongest games of the season in Game 2 on Tuesday, scoring 33 points and dishing out nine assists in that win.



He has sky-high upside again on Thursday as the Pelicans return home and look to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series.



