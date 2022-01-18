The 2021-22 NBA season continues to fight through the latest coronavirus outbreak but the Tuesday NBA schedule will feature a pair of games between teams that aren't heavily affected at the moment. Knicks vs. Timberwolves and Warriors vs. Pistons are both relatively healthy and there are plenty of big names in the NBA DFS player pool despite it being a two-game slate. Karl-Anthony Towns, Stephen Curry, R.J. Barrett, Anthony Edwards and Cade Cunningham are all expected to play on Tuesday night.

But setting the most effective NBA DFS lineups means you have to be able to play the matchups and identify cheaper options to afford yourself the luxury of loading up on high-upside stars. So what role players will step it up and who can provide some scoring punch on a night that is expected to be low-scoring with both games featuring totals below 219 points? Before you set your NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Monday, McClure included Lakers forward LeBron James as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: James put up 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to produce 49.25 points on DraftKings and 48.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Tuesday, January 18, NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, January 18

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday is Pistons big man Trey Lyles, who is listed at $5,100 on DraftKings and $5,700 on FanDuel. The former lottery pick has bounced around the NBA, doing two-year stints with the Jazz, Nuggets and Spurs before coming to Detroit this offseason and he appears to have carved out a solid role for himself on a rebuilding roster.

Lyles is averaging 9.6 points and 4.8 rebounds over 19.1 minutes per game but he's been especially prolific on the offensive end of late. The former Kentucky star has 39 points and 13 rebounds in his last two games and he's reached double-figures in scoring in nine of the last 10 games he's played. The Warriors are vulnerable on the interior without Draymond Green (back) and James Wiseman (knee) so expect the Pistons to pound it inside and Lyles should be a benefactor.

Another key in McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Knicks forward Julius Randle ($9,200 on DraftKings and $8,400 on FanDuel). After averaging 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists while shooting 45.6 percent from the floor and 41.1 percent from the 3-point line in his first All-Star season in 2020-21, Randle hasn't shot the ball as effectively this season.

However, he's still averaging 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game and he's put up 20 double-doubles while routinely flirting with a triple-double. He'll take on a Timberwolves defense that ranks 18th in points per game allowed (109.1) and he's a positive regression candidate after posting shooting numbers significantly below his career averages during the first half of the season.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, January 18

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.