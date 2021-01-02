After a two-year injury layoff because of a torn Achilles, John Wall made his Houston Rockets debut on New Year's Eve and put up 22 points, nine assists and six rebounds over 37 minutes in a win over the Kings. Now Wall and the Rockets will take on the Kings once again on Saturday and NBA daily Fantasy owners will be wondering if they can expect similar productivity as Wall continues to adjust to playing in the Houston system with James Harden. There are six games on Saturday, so there are a variety of options in the NBA DFS player pool.

Hawks point guard Trae Young is averaging 30.6 points per game and shooting a career-high 46.6 percent from the floor so far in the 2020-21 NBA season. He'll be an undoubtedly popular option for NBA DFS lineups on Saturday, but where can you find value to offset his cost on FanDuel and DraftKings and what other stars have exploitable NBA DFS matchups? Before setting any NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Saturday, Jan. 2 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, Jan. 2

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Saturday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Knicks forward Julius Randle at $9,100 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel. Now in his second season in the Big Apple, Randle has become the focal point of the Knicks' offense early in the season.

Randle leads the league in minutes per game (37.8) through five contests and he's making the most of all that time on the floor by averaging 23.0 points, 10.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists. He looks a lot more comfortable stretching the floor and is shooting a career-high 52.9 percent from the 3-point line which should only make him even more difficult to defend. The Knicks will take on the Pacers and Randle had 17 points, nine rebounds and nine assists against Indiana back on Dec. 23.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($7,900 on DraftKings, $8,200 on FanDuel). After being traded from the Clippers to the Thunder as part of the Paul George trade, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in 2019-20.

But now that Chris Paul has been traded during the offseason, Gilgeous-Alexander has assumed the role of primary distributor and No. 1 scoring option in Oklahoma City. Through four games, he's averaging 19.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists and on Saturday he'll take on a Magic squad that he hit for 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists on Dec. 29.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, Jan. 2

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Saturday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Jan. 2? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.