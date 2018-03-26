NBA DFS: Julius Randle and top picks for March 26 DraftKings, FanDuel lineups

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Monday, March 26, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the NBA season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.

He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Sunday, McClure locked in Rockets guard Gerald Green for just $3,700 on FanDuel. The result: Green went off for 25 points, seven rebounds and two assists -- returning a season-high 38.4 points on FanDuel. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable NBA DFS night.

For Monday's slate, McClure is all over Knicks guard Trey Burke as a value play at just $4,900 on FanDuel and $4,800 on DraftKings.

Burke has scored over 30 points on DraftKings and FanDuel in his past two outings, but remains a strong value selection since his price remains under $5,000.

He's again expected to get the start in place of Emmanuel Mudiay, meaning he'll get a boost in minutes in a matchup against a below-average Hornets defense Monday. Lock in Burke as a key low-cost part of your NBA DFS lineups.

If you roster Burke, you'll have plenty of salary cap room for a big-time player like Lakers forward Julius Randle, who is $7,900 on FanDuel and DraftKings.

Randle rolled his ankle over the weekend against Memphis, but didn't need further tests after the game and is expected to be a full-go Monday against the Pistons.

That means he'll get another chance to extend his hot streak that has included an average of 22.2 points and 10.4 rebounds in his past five contests. He's a threat to go for 40 or more points on DraftKings and FanDuel on any given night, so he's a must-roster right now.

McClure is also targeting a player who has been producing massive numbers recently and has a fast-paced matchup Monday. The stars are aligning for him to score 40, even 50 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, and he comes at a reasonable price. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups for Monday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.