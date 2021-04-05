Monday's seven-game NBA DFS slate offers some of the best talent in the entire league, which makes locking down your NBA DFS strategy a serious challenge. Are you wise to choose a player like Toronto's Pascal Siakam, who leads the Raptors against a Washington Wizards team that could be without Bradley Beal (hip) for their 7 p.m. ET matchup? Or how about Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving, who could be leading the Nets without James Harden (hamstring) once again when they take on Julius Randle and the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET?

Spending big on talent like Siakam, Irving or Randle would mean spreading out the rest your NBA DFS budget on players further down the salary board. But with thousands on the line in daily Fantasy basketball tournaments, 50-50s and cash games on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, it pays to get it right. So before locking in any NBA DFS picks for Monday's action, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

And on Sunday, McClure included Warriors guard Stephen Curry in his core lineup picks. The result: Curry stuffed the stat sheet with 37 points, five rebounds, two assists and one block, returning over 49 points on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Monday, April 5 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, April 5

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Monday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns at $10,600 on DraftKings and $11,000 on FanDuel. Towns is averaging 24.6 points, 11.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists this season. That includes a 39-point, 14-rebound, five-assist outburst on Saturday against the Sixers.

Towns has posted a double-double in five consecutive games, during which he's averaged 29.0 points, 15.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.8 3-pointers and 1.7 blocks. More importantly, Towns has produced an average of over 60 points per game on DraftKings in that same span. Towns and the Timberwolves get the Kings on Monday, a team that ranks 28th in the NBA defending his position. Lock him in your NBA DFS lineups and look for a big return against Sacramento.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy on Monday includes rostering Mavericks guard Luka Doncic at $10,800 on FanDuel and $10,300 on DraftKings. Doncic is averaging 28.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.8 assists in a MVP-caliber season. That includes a 26-point, eight-rebound, six-assist night on Saturday against the Wizards.

Doncic has been superb in his last 10 outings, delivering an average of over 52 points per game on DraftKings in that span. Doncic and the Mavericks get the Jazz on Monday, a team Doncic has averaged 27.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists against in two games so far this season. And with Dallas potentially without Kristaps Porzingis (knee), Josh Richardson (calf) and definitely minus JJ Redick (heel) and Willie Cauley-Stein (COVID-19), Doncic will need to step up in a big way.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Monday, April 5

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.