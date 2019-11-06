NBA DFS: Karl-Anthony Towns and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Wednesday, Nov. 6

With 18 teams in action, NBA DFS players have plenty of options to choose from on Wednesday. The Rockets duo of James Harden (NBA-best 36.6 points per game) and Russell Westbrook (21.2 points, 98 rebounds, 9.2 assists) will square off against the Golden State Warriors. Should Harden or Westbrook be among your top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday? Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks face the Los Angeles Clippers, who will be without forward Kawhi Leonard (load management) for the second time in eight games, but which NBA DFS stacks should you lock in? And how far down the NBA DFS player pool should you look for value? Before setting your daily Fantasy basketball lineups for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings on Wednesday, see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He's off to a blistering start to the 2019-20 NBA season, cashing on both sites on Tuesday's Opening Night 2019 and then following that up with returns as high as 20x on DraftKings the next night. Overall, his lineups have cashed a whopping 80 percent of the time so far on DraftKings and 60 percent on FanDuel. Anybody following him has seen huge returns. Now he's turned his attention to Wednesday's NBA DFS slate.

For Wednesday, we can tell you McClure is high on Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns ($11,100 on FanDuel, $10,000 on DraftKings). Towns returns from a two-game suspension for his role in a brawl with 76ers star Joel Embiid last Wednesday night eager to provide the 1-5 Timberwolves the offense he flashed. Towns averaged 32 points and 13.3 rebounds in his first three full games of the season, which would put him second in the league in scoring and third in rebounding. Towns is shooting 54.4 percent from the field and 52.9 percent from three-point range, both over his career averages. Towns and Minnesota travel to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, a team he torched for 33 points and 23 rebounds late last season.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy on Wednesday also includes rostering Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Lou Williams ($6,700 on FanDuel, $6,500 on DraftKings). Williams is off to a fast start to the season, scoring 20.3 points per game (6.0 over his career average) and dishing 4.7 assists. Williams has been remarkably consistent so far, scoring 20-plus points in five of his seven games so far. The 5-2 Clippers face the 5-2 Bucks, who allowed a team-high 25 points to Timberwolves shooting guard Andrew Wiggins on Monday night. The Clippers are also not expected to play Leonard, making Williams even more valuable.

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.