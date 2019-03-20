NBA DFS: Kawhi Leonard and best picks for March 20 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

Wednesday, March 20, is a huge night for NBA DFS players with nine games set to unfold on the main slate. The action tips off at 7 p.m. ET and goes well into the evening with Blazers vs. Mavericks wrapping up the night with a 10 p.m. ET start. Games such as Thunder vs. Raptors and Celtics vs. Sixers are loaded with postseason implications, but every matchup is important from a DFS standpoint as daily Fantasy players look to build the perfect roster. And before entering an NBA DFS tournament such as the $400K Wednesday NBA Shot on FanDuel or the $500K Wednesday Shootaround on DraftKings, first be sure to check in with Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings, and his top NBA DFS picks, optimal lineups and advice can help you navigate Wednesday's slate.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, matchups and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple optimal lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

One of the NBA DFS picks that McClure is high on for Wednesday: Bucks small forward Nikola Mirotic, who comes at a reasonable $5,000 on FanDuel and $4,900 on DraftKings. He's a strong value because Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) is questionable, possibly leaving more playing time for Mirotic against the Cavaliers. Oddsmakers expect 227 points to be scored in this game, so there should be plenty of opportunities for Mirotic to return value.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy for Wednesday also includes targeting Kawhi Leonard at $9,600 on FanDuel, $8,400 on DraftKings. Leonard got Sunday's game off for rest, so he should be 100 percent as Toronto takes on the Thunder in what should be a high-scoring matchup. Leonard has returned around 5x value in his last three games, so he's an NBA DFS pick you can make with confidence this evening, especially with Kyle Lowry (ankle) questionable.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who has a dream matchup on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return 30, even 40 points on both sites, and he comes at a lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

