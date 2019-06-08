NBA DFS: Kawhi Leonard and best picks for Warriors vs. Raptors, Game 5 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Warriors and Raptors is set to unfold on Monday evening at 9 p.m. ET from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. It'll be the final opportunity of the season for NBA DFS players to set lineups if the Raptors are able to close out the series. They took a 3-1 series lead with a 105-92 victory in Game 4 on Friday evening, but desperation will certainly be a factor as Golden State looks to extend the series to at least Game 6, where they'd get a shot at home to force a Game 7 back in Toronto. Klay Thompson (hamstring) returned in Game 4, but speculation is growing that Kevin Durant (calf) may not be back for this potential elimination game, if at all in this series. There's a lot to consider from an NBA DFS standpoint, so before locking in any Warriors vs. Raptors NBA DFS picks of your own, first be sure to see the optimal lineups and advice from Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, matchups and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA regular season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. On May 10, his lineups for Warriors vs. Rockets finished second in an NBA GPP that paid $100K to first. Anybody following his picks is up huge. Now he's turned his attention to Monday's single-game slate. You can only see his full NBA DFS lineup at SportsLine.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy for Game 5 of Warriors vs. Raptors includes rostering Toronto forward Kawhi Leonard. The Raptors traded for him in the offseason to help bolster their chances at a championship run, and that's exactly what he's done this postseason as he's averaged 31.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. And while his defensive effectiveness doesn't get the same attention from a DFS standpoint, it does help that he's always a threat to pile up multiple blocks and steals per game.

Another one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Game 5 is Warriors forward Draymond Green. After putting up mediocre numbers in the regular season, Green has been a huge factor in the postseason, especially since Durant went down in the Houston series. He's averaging almost a triple-double in the 2019 NBA Finals, and the most reassuring part about him as an NBA DFS pick is that you know he'll be on the floor virtually the entire game. He's played at least 40 minutes in all four games in this series, so you can confidently lock him in and look for big value on Monday.

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream individual matchup in Game 5. The stars are aligning for him to return huge points on both sites, and he comes at a lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Game 5 of Raptors vs. Warriors? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.