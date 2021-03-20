The NBA schedule is relatively light on Saturday night, but with three of the four evening games all featuring totals of 230 or higher at William Hill Sportsbook, the NBA DFS player pool is deeper than you might expect. Unfortunately, it does not appear that Stephen Curry will be available with the Warriors taking on the Grizzlies. Curry had to leave the game against the Rockets on Wednesday with a bruised tailbone.

However, superstars like De'Aaron Fox, Ben Simmons, Paul George and Giannis Antetokounmpo will be available for selection in NBA DFS lineups on Saturday night. So which stars have the most alluring matchups, and what other NBA injuries might open up playing time for more affordable talent to balance your roster with? Before locking in any NBA DFS picks for Saturday's action, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups.

McClure has turned his attention to the Saturday, March 20 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, March 20

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Saturday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard at $9,200 on DraftKings and $9,300 on FanDuel. Leonard is averaging 26.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game this season and is having one of his best shooting seasons ever.

Leonard is shooting a career-high 51.2 percent from the floor and his 39.4 percent 3-point shooting mark is the second best of his career. On Saturday, the Clippers will take on a Hornets squad that ranks 22nd in points allowed and 20th in defensive rating. Charlotte gave up 60.5 DraftKings points and 58.6 FanDuel points to LeBron James on Thursday night and Leonard has similar upside.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Warriors guard Andrew Wiggins at $6,300 on DraftKings and $5,200 on FanDuel. Without Curry in the lineup on Friday, Wiggins absolutely torched the Grizzlies for 40 points on 14-of-24 shooting.

Wiggins knocked down six 3-pointers in the game and also added eight rebounds, four assists and four steals to provide an incredible return for NBA daily Fantasy players. His 66 points on DraftKings were good for an 11x return on his salary while his 65.6 points on FanDuel were worth 12.6 times his cap number. Curry will be held out again on Saturday and Wiggins will be facing the same opponent at similar pricing, so be sure to get him in your NBA DFS lineups.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, March 20

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Saturday because of a dream matchup.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Saturday?