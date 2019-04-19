NBA DFS: Kawhi Leonard and top picks for April 19 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

The 2019 NBA Playoffs continue on Friday with Raptors vs. Magic, Celtics vs. Pacers, and Trail Blazers vs. Thunder. The Celtics and Blazers hold 2-0 leads in their series, while the Raptors and Magic are knotted up 1-1. With superstar guards like Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook, Damian Lillard and Kyle Lowry all available for NBA DFS lineups on Friday night, there will be some tough decisions to be made in NBA DFS tournament and cash games on daily Fantasy sites such as FanDuel and DraftKings. So before you make your Friday NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the optimal NBA DFS strategy and advice from DFS millionaire Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

McClure is rolling through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings.

Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard. Leonard had a huge first season with the Raptors, averaging 26.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Both figures were career highs and he's been dominant already this postseason, dropping 37 points in a big Game 2 win and averaging 31 points per game this series.

One of the best two-way players in the NBA, Leonard also has 29 multi-steal games and is more than capable of stuffing a box score.

Thunder forward Paul George, who had 12 games of 60 or more points on DraftKings this season. George is coming off the biggest season of his career, averaging 28 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game. Those were all career-highs and the 2.2 steals per contest led the NBA during the regular season.

In the two losses to Portland, George has continued to produce. He's averaging 26.5 points and nine rebounds per game. On Friday night, he returns home to Chesapeake Energy Arena where he shoots 42 percent from 3-point range vs. 35.4 percent on the road.

