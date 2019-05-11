NBA DFS: Kawhi Leonard and top picks for May 12 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

The 2019 NBA Playoffs continue on Sunday, May 12 and two Game 7s guarantee one of the most action-packed days of the season. Sunday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets will host the Portland Trail Blazers for the right to take on the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. Afterward, the Toronto Raptors will host the Philadelphia 76ers in an Eastern Conference semifinals matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks awaiting the winner. Those two high-stakes elimination games loan themselves quite well to an exciting day of NBA DFS action. And before you fill out your NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, you'll definitely want to check out the NBA DFS picks, lineups and advice from DFS millionaire Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

McClure is rolling through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. On Friday, his lineups for Warriors vs. Rockets returned 21-30x on DraftKings. Now he's turned his attention to Sunday's two-game slate.

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sunday is Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard at $10,400 on FanDuel. Leonard continues to impose his will in this series. He's averaging 33.7 points and 10.2 rebounds per game and has been responsible for at least 40 points on FanDuel in every game so far this series.

He's been to the free-throw line 55 times in this series and his ability to get to the rim will continue to be key to making sure he puts up the baseline numbers that will provide returns at his price. He's shooting 56.8 percent from the field for the series as well and with three games experience in a Game 7 setting, he's one of the most trustworthy options available.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes targeting Blazers forward Zach Collins ($5,300 on FanDuel), who comes at a very affordable price, but went for nearly 8x value on FanDuel his last time out. Collins has been seeing more playing time in this series, playing at least 17 minutes in every game of the series, and he's making the most of them. He's blocked 10 shots in the last four games and has hit double-digits three times, scoring 14 points in his last two games. The seven-footer is shooting 53.8 percent for the series and has even stepped outside to hit a trio of 3-pointers, so his upside is high on Sunday.

