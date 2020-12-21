After the shortest offseason in league history, the 2020-21 NBA season tips off Tuesday with an explosive two-game doubleheader. Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors take on Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m. ET, and the Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers take on LeBron James and the defending world-champion Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET. With all the talent on the courts at Barclays Center and Staples Center, making 2020 NBA Opening Night DFS picks means spending your bankroll wisely.

Nailing your 2020 NBA Opening Night DFS lineups could lead to some huge returns, with DraftKings and FanDuel both running $2.5 million daily Fantasy basketball tournaments worth $1 million each to the winner. Do you choose Curry or Irving, Leonard or James?

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

Top NBA DFS picks for 2020 NBA Opening Night

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for 2020 NBA Opening Night DFS is Golden State Warriors shooting guard Stephen Curry at $9,300 on DraftKings and $8,700 on FanDuel. The broken left hand is history for Curry, who scored 29 points -- including six 3-pointers -- in Thursday's preseason win against Sacramento. The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player only played in five games last season before breaking his hand, scoring 20.8 points per game.

Curry is arguably the best shooter in NBA history, and the Warriors will be relying on him all season with Klay Thompson missing the entire season with an Achilles injury. A career 43.5 percent shooter from deep, Curry's range is seemingly limitless. And he sees a familiar opponent across the court in former teammate Kevin Durant with the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, a team that was second-to-last defending Curry's position last season.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Brooklyn Nets small forward Kevin Durant at $9,800 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel. Durant is at full strength again after missing the entire 2019-20 NBA season with an Achilles injury. He popped for 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting and six rebounds in Brooklyn's final preseason game Friday against the Celtics.

Durant is one of the game's truly elite talents, and Brooklyn has surrounded him with plenty of help heading into the 2020-21 NBA season. A career 27.0-point scorer, Durant gets a Warriors squad Tuesday that ranked 26th against his position last season. The Warriors vs. Nets game should be a shootout, and McClure sees Durant getting his and then some.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for 2020 NBA Opening Night

