The 2020-21 NBA season continues on Tuesday but scattered coronavirus positives and strict contact tracing protocols throughout the league leaves a lot in the air. That means a number of decisions will have to be made at the last minute for NBA daily Fantasy players. Three games were postponed on Monday and more appear to be at risk on Tuesday, including Heat vs. 76ers, where Miami is facing the prospects of playing without seven players, while Philadelphia could be without up to eight players.

Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris definitely won't be available in the NBA DFS player pool if that game is played. Kyrie Irving has already been ruled out for a fifth consecutive game for personal reasons as the Nets take on the Nuggets. With so much uncertainty over who will be in and out of lineups and which games will be played on Tuesday, you'll have to keep close tabs on the latest NBA news before you make your NBA DFS picks. Before finalizing any NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Tuesday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Nets forward Kevin Durant at $9,400 on DraftKings and $10,100 on FanDuel. With Irving continuing to sit out, Durant returned from the coronavirus list on Sunday and quickly established himself again as Brooklyn's clear No. 1 scoring option.

Durant had 36 points on 11-of-21 shooting and also chipped in with 11 rebounds, four assists and a blocked shot in a 129-116 loss to the Thunder. Durant has now had at least 50 points on DraftKings in three of the last four games and he'll have a lot of scoring opportunities against Denver in a game where the total is 231 (per William Hill Sportsbook) on Tuesday night.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon at $8,600 on DraftKings and $8,400 on FanDuel. With Victor Oladipo clearly disgruntled after requesting a trade and struggling from the floor, Brogdon has taken on a larger scoring load of late and delivered some impressive numbers.

Brogdon has averaged 27.0 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists over his last five games and he's also registered multiple steals in six of the 10 games that he's played this season. On Tuesday, he'll take on a Warriors defense that ranks 26th in the NBA in points allowed (116.6 per game).

