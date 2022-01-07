Bargain shopping in the NBA DFS player pool isn't always easy when looking for big names to lead daily Fantasy basketball lineups. One player that might return top-end value at a discount price on Friday, however, is Chicago center Nikola Vucevic. In three of his last four games, he's failed to score more than 20 points, but the outlier in that sample came against Washington, who Chicago plays again tonight. On New Year's Day, Vucevic scored 22 points with 12 rebounds and a block in a win over the Wizards.

Vucevic's value is at its lowest point since December 29 on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, and Washington is a bottom-five Fantasy defense against opposing centers this season.

On Thursday, McClure included Suns forward Cameron Johnson as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Johnson scored a season-high 24 points with seven rebounds and two blocks to return 41.75 points on DraftKings and 41.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, January 7

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Friday is Nets superstar Kevin Durant at $10,300 on DraftKings and $11,000 on FanDuel. Brooklyn hosts Milwaukee on Friday night, which means that Kyrie Irving won't be in the lineup at home. Otherwise, Durant has shown that he is still more than capable of putting up big numbers, even as James Harden continues to produce alongside him at the Barclays Center.

In the three home games the Nets have played since Durant returned from a three-game absence (protocols), he's averaged 29 points, with six assists and 1.7 blocks per game. In Brooklyn's last home game against Memphis on Monday, Durant scored 26 points with six assists and three blocks, while Harden finished with just 19 points, eight assists and five turnovers. In a showcase matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo, NBA DFS players can count on Durant to rise to the occasion and go for big numbers on Friday.

Another key in McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Nuggets center Nikola Jokic ($12,000 on DraftKings and $11,400 on FanDuel). Since coming away with his second-lowest point total of the season with 13 points against Oklahoma City on December 22, Jokic has returned to top form. Over his last six starts, he has averaged 25.7 points, 18.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

Jokic has a friendly defensive matchup on Friday night against the Sacramento Kings, who have hovered around the bottom five Fantasy defenses against centers this season. Denver hasn't played the Kings yet this season, but Jokic had some of his most robust offensive numbers against them last year. In three starts against the Kings in 2020-21, Jokic averaged 35 points, 11 rebounds and 12.7 assists.

