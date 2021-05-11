While both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention, Tuesday's contest between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons still carries lots of interest from the NBA DFS community. Minnesota features Karl-Anthony Towns, who is always one of the top NBA DFS picks regardless of his team's record, while Detroit's veteran-resting strategy allows unproven players to make huge daily fantasy impacts. There are 11 NBA games on the agenda for Tuesday, but don't sleep on the Timberwolves vs. Pistons when filling out your NBA DFS lineups.

A two-time All-Star, Towns will cost you $10,200 on DraftKings and $9,500 on FanDuel. He is one of the most expensive options on both sites, so rostering him means you'll need to fill out the rest of your NBA DFS lineups with more affordable options. Perhaps, you can look no further than this game for other NBA DFS picks as Pistons' rookies Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart have gotten more playing time recently?

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

And on Monday, McClure included Warriors guard Stephen Curry as one of his top picks. The result: Curry recorded 36 points, six assists and four rebounds, returning over 5x value on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Tuesday, May 11 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, May 11

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday is Nets forward Kevin Durant at $9,900 on DraftKings and $10,600 on FanDuel. The four-time scoring champ has battled the injury bug all season but has looked healthy in his last four games. Durant has averaged 31.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists over that stretch while also logging over 39 minutes per game.

The Nets are fighting to hang onto the No. 2 seed in the East so they likely won't be looking to rest or limit Durant's minutes any time soon. For the season, he is averaging 28.2 points per game, which exceeds his career average and would rank seventh in the league had he played in enough games to qualify for the leaderboard. With James Harden (hamstring) still out, the Nets will heavily rely on Durant again on Tuesday, making him one of the top NBA DFS picks.

Part of McClure's Tuesday NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. at $6,000 on DraftKings and $4,900 on FanDuel. Trent Jr. recently returned from a six-game absence and has scored 25 points and 18 points in his last two contests. He was acquired by Toronto in a mid-season trade from Portland and is averaging 16.6 points per game with the Raptors.

Trent Jr. has a dream situation on Tuesday as the Raptors are all but out of playoff contention and are resting their top players. Six different players are listed as out including four starters: Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam. Trent Jr. stands to benefit the most from those absences as he's the top active scorer for Toronto on Tuesday. He went off for 44 points in a game just a few weeks ago and he'll get every opportunity to have another big scoring night vs. the Clippers.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, May 11

