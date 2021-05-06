The Battle of Los Angeles will see its latest edition on Thursday as the Clippers host the Lakers at 10 p.m. ET. Unfortunately, the game will be missing its biggest star as LeBron James (ankle) is out, as is Dennis Schroder (health and safety protocols). That means Anthony Davis will be the featured player for the Lakers and makes for one of the top NBA DFS picks. With an undermanned team, Davis will have a tough task against Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, both of whom are also worthy for NBA DFS consideration.

Davis ($9,600 on DraftKings, $9,400 on FanDuel) is averaging just 18 points per game in the last five he's played without James in the lineup.

And on Wednesday, McClure included Grizzlies guard Ja Morant as one of his top picks. The result: Morant went off for 37 points, 10 assists and four rebounds, returning 63 points on DraftKings, which is his third-highest total of the season. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, May 6

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Thursday is Warriors guard Stephen Curry at $10,600 on DraftKings and $9,900 on FanDuel. Curry scored 41 and 37 points in a back-to-back earlier this week, and he currently leads the NBA with 31.5 points per game. He's on pace to win his second scoring title and his current average would set a new career-high.

The Warriors will welcome the Thunder on Thursday and OKC has been a punching bag for opponents all season. The team is 26th in points allowed (115.2) and OKC has gotten even worse as the season has progressed. The Thunder have given up 126.0 points per game in May, so Curry should have plenty of opportunities to add some cushion to his league-leading scoring average. The two-time MVP already had a memorable game against OKC earlier this year when he exploded for 42 points, eight assists and six rebounds in just 29 minutes of action.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Nets forward Kevin Durant ($9,900 on DraftKings, $10,600 on FanDuel), who has two 42-point games over the last week. The four-time scoring champ is averaging 28.3 points per game this year, which would be his most since the 2013-14 season. Durant would be seventh in the NBA in scoring had he played in enough games to qualify for the leaderboard.

The Nets enter Thursday on a three-game losing streak which ties for the longest of the season, and Durant will make it his responsibility to end this slide. Look for him to seek his shot early and often against the Dallas Mavericks, especially with James Harden (hamstring) still out. Durant is coming off a 40-minute game on Tuesday, so there are no reservations with his playing time, and that alone makes Durant one of the top NBA DFS picks.

