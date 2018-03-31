NBA DFS: Kevin Durant and top picks for March 31 DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Saturday, March 31, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the NBA season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.

He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Friday, McClure locked in Suns forward Marquese Chriss at $5,100 on FanDuel. The result: Chriss saw 33 minutes on the floor and stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and a pair of assists -- leading to over 36 DFS points on both sites. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable NBA DFS night.

For Saturday's slate, McClure is all over Kings guard Frank Mason as a value play at just $4,000 on FanDuel and $4,300 on DraftKings.

Mason has scored 20 or more DFS points in five of his last seven outings. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Saturday night.

If you roster Mason, you'll have plenty of salary cap room for a big-time player like Kevin Durant, who is $10,900 on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He gets an ideal matchup against a Kings squad that has struggled to guard him. In his last meeting against Sacramento, Durant exploded for 33 points, six assists and four rebounds, producing over 47 DFS points on DraftKings. And he's scored 60 or more points on DraftKings in three of his last five games, so he's a must-roster right now.

McClure is also targeting a player who has been producing massive numbers recently and has a dream matchup Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to score 40, even 50 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, and he comes at a reasonable price. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups for Saturday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.