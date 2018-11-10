NBA DFS: Kevin Durant and top picks for Nov. 10 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

NBA DFS players have plenty of contests to choose from for Saturday night's main slate that gets underway at 8 p.m. ET. DraftKings is hosting a $350K Excellent 8's tournament, while FanDuel is featuring a $250K NBA Shot, both of which award $50K to first place. Russell Westbrook (ankle) and Steph Curry (groin) are both out this evening, but there are plenty of other big names such as Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, James Harden and Paul George available. Finding the right mix of stars and value picks is the key to building an NBA DFS roster that will cash in a daily Fantasy sports tournament, so before locking in any picks, be sure to check out the optimal NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, November 10 from Mike McClure, a professional DFS player who has won almost $2M in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is off to a blistering start, cashing his first five lineups on DraftKings to open the season as well as producing multiple other optimal lineups that have led to huge returns for followers. And on Friday, McClure was all over Andre Drummond on FanDuel. The result? He went off for 23 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks -- returning almost 50 points and 5x value for owners.

For Saturday's main slate, McClure is high on Warriors forward Kevin Durant at $11,200 on FanDuel and $10,700 on DraftKings. With Curry and Draymond Green (ankle) both out for a matchup against Brooklyn, Golden State will lean on Durant in a big way as it looks to bounce back from a rare loss to Milwaukee in its last outing. He's been good for at least 40 points on FanDuel in all but three games this year, so he provides a nice floor, with an upside that could approach 60 points this evening.

He's stacking him with point guard Quinn Cook at $4,400 on FanDuel and $4,200 on DraftKings. Cook, who played 19 minutes and scored 15 points against Milwaukee, should be the player most impacted by Curry's injury. Add in the fact that Shaun Livingston (foot) has been ruled out tonight, and Cook is set for big minutes, but comes at a very reasonable price. Lock in this top NBA DFS stack and look for a nice return on Saturday.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to score 30, even 40 points on both sites, and he comes at a great price. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings.