NBA DFS: Kevin Durant and top picks for Nov. 18 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

The 2018-19 NBA DFS season rolls on Sunday, November 18 with four games on the main slate that gets underway at 6 p.m. ET. There's no shortage of star power available with players like Damian Lillard, DeMar DeRozan, Klay Thompson and LeBron James among the top-priced options. FanDuel is running a $200K Sunday NBA Shot, while DraftKings is hosting a $200K Excellent 8's that awards $50K to the winner. Before you enter these NBA DFS tournaments or any others for Sunday evening, you'll want to see the top NBA DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is off to a blistering start, cashing his first five lineups on DraftKings to open the season, as well as producing multiple other optimal lineups that have led to huge returns for followers. And on Saturday, McClure was all over Pelicans forward Anthony Davis. The result? Davis exploded for 40 points, eight rebounds and eight assists -- returning almost 65 points on FanDuel and over 5x value for owners.

For Sunday's slate, McClure is high on Warriors forward Kevin Durant at $11,500 on FanDuel and $10,700 on DraftKings. Despite the recent drama swirling around Durant and the Golden State Warriors, he continues to put up solid numbers. In fact, he's averaging 28.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists in his last five games. Durant has also put up some sky-high numbers for NBA DFS players recently, including 40 or more points on both sites in seven of his last nine outings.

Durant will use up a substantial amount of salary cap room, but one NBA DFS value pick McClure likes is Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball at $5,800 on FanDuel and $5,600 on DraftKings. He's ready to see extended minutes with Rajon Rondo (hand) on the shelf for a few weeks. And he'll have a chance to pile up points and assists in a hurry on Sunday in a matchup against the Heat that has an Over-Under of 228 points.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up big numbers who has a dream matchup on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to score 20, even 30 points on both sites, and he comes at a great price. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings.