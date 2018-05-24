NBA DFS: Kevin Durant and top Warriors-Rockets picks for May 24 FanDuel and DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you set your NBA DFS lineups for Game 5 of the Western Conference finals on DraftKings or FanDuel on Thursday, May 24, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and rolled through the NBA season, cashing huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters.



He was able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



Last time these teams met on Tuesday, McClure built his roster around Rockets guard James Harden at $12,300 on FanDuel and $10,400 on DraftKings. The result: Harden stuffed the stat sheet with 30 points, four rebounds and four assists -- returning well over 50 DK points. Anyone who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a winning night.



For Thursday's single-game slate involving Game 5 of Warriors-Rockets in the 2018 NBA Playoffs, McClure loves Rockets guard Gerald Green at $3,000 on FanDuel and $3,200 on DraftKings.



Green has been seeing close to 20 minutes per night in this series and is a threat to score in double-digits any given game. He comes at an extremely low price on both sites, giving you plenty of room to load up on huge names.



One of those stars McClure is all over for Thursday is Warriors forward Kevin Durant at $10,800 on FanDuel and $9,500 on DraftKings.



Durant has hit 40 points on DraftKings and FanDuel in all but one postseason game, so he provides a stable floor for NBA DFS players. He also has the ability to win tournaments, like when he hit over 60 points on FanDuel against the Pelicans in the last round.



After passing up a potential game winner on Tuesday, look for Durant to be more aggressive in the pivotal Game 5 matchup. Lock him in as one of the top overall plays on this single-game slate on Thursday.



