NBA DFS: Kevin Love and top picks for Feb. 21 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
The NBA makes its long-awaited return from the All-Star Break on Thursday, and NBA DFS players have plenty of options with FanDuel and DraftKings running some big-time contests. Six games are on the main slate, which begins at 7 p.m. ET and runs well into the evening with a pair of games scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET. Celtics vs. Bucks, Lakers vs. Rockets and Heat vs. 76ers are some of the biggest games, but every matchup needs close examination for NBA DFS purposes. Before locking in any NBA DFS lineups or picks of your own, first be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice from pro millionaire Mike McClure.
McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.
McClure is absolutely rolling through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple optimal lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings.
For Thursday's NBA DFS slate, McClure is banking on Cavaliers forward Kevin Love at $5,700 on FanDuel and $6,900 on DraftKings. Love has been worked back into the lineup after missing the first part of the season, and with a week break to get back closer to full strength, he's in a great spot to return value on Thursday.
Part of his NBA DFS strategy includes targeting Suns guard Devin Booker ($8,200 on FanDuel, $7,700 on DraftKings), who has a great chance to return value against the Cavaliers, a team that gives up 113.5 points per game. Booker is averaging 24.6 points, 6.7 assists and four rebounds per game this season, and leads one of the fastest-paced offenses in the NBA. The Cavs-Suns matchup is expected to be one of the highest scoring of the evening, so you can confidently lock in these players as top NBA DFS picks.
McClure is also targeting a player who is perfect for this style of game and is set to explode for huge numbers. The stars are aligning for him to return 40, even 50 points on both sites, and he comes at a lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.
