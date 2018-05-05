NBA DFS: Kevin Love and top picks for May 5 DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA Playoff action on Saturday, May 5, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and rolled through the NBA season, cashing huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters.

He was able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Friday, McClure rostered Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo at just $7,500 on FanDuel and $7,300 on DraftKings. The result: Rondo exploded for 21 assists and 10 rebounds -- returning over 45 DFS points on both sites. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable NBA DFS night.

For Saturday's two-game slate of Celtics-76ers and Raptors-Cavaliers, McClure is all over Toronto guard Fred VanVleet as a value play at $3,800 on FanDuel and $3,900 on DraftKings.

VanVleet has scored 22 or more DFS points on DraftKings in four of his five meetings against the Cavaliers this season. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Saturday's slate.

McClure is also loving Cavaliers forward Kevin Love at $7,500 on FanDuel and $6,800 on DraftKings.

He gets an ideal matchup against a Raptors squad that has struggled to guard him. In Thursday's Game 2 victory over Toronto, Love filled up the stat sheet with 31 points and 11 rebounds, producing over 50 DFS points on both sites. And he's scored 40 or more points on FanDuel in three of his past four meetings against the Raptors, so take advantage of the bargain and watch the DFS points roll in.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to score 60, even 70 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups for Saturday's NBA Playoff games from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.