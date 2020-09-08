Despite suffering what appeared to be a fairly serious ankle injury on Sunday, the Bucks have not ruled superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo out for Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series with the Heat on Tuesday. And with that game-time decision looming large in the NBA on Tuesday night, NBA daily Fantasy players will be anxiously awaiting word for news that could seriously impact NBA DFS lineups on Tuesday night. Antetokounmpo had 19 points in just 11 minutes on Sunday and then Khris Middleton put the team on his back in an overtime win to force a fifth game.

Meanwhile in the West, the Lakers looked more like themselves in a Game 2 win to even up the series. LeBron James and Anthony Davis both went off in the victory and they're certain to be popular options in the NBA DFS player pool for Tuesday. Before locking in any NBA daily Fantasy lineups on Tuesday, be sure to see the core lineup selections, player pool and NBA DFS strategy from Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings.

He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

On Monday, McClure identified Clippers swingman Paul George as one of his top picks. The result: George went off for 32 points -- returning nearly 50 points and a 6x return on DraftKings.

Now, he's turned his attention to Tuesday's NBA DFS slate. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sept. 8

For Tuesday, McClure is high on Middleton at $8,600 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel. Middleton stepped up big on Sunday when Antetokounmpo went down, scoring 36 points while also chipping in eight rebounds and eight assists in a 118-115 overtime win.

Middleton played a whopping 48 minutes for Milwaukee in the game and he'll rarely come off the floor again if Antetokounmpo isn't in the lineup on Tuesday night. Even if Antetokounmpo is in the lineup, Middleton was averaging 22.2 points per game in his previous five contests so you can feel confident rostering him either way.

Part of his optimal NBA DFS strategy for Tuesday includes banking on James at $11,200 on DraftKings and $11,100 on FanDuel. After a lackluster performance in Game 1 where he managed just 43.5 points on DraftKings for a return of less than 4x, James responded with a big night on Sunday in a 117-109 win.

James had 28 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in the victory and also made a massive impact defensively with four steals and two blocked shots. That was good for over 65 points on DraftKings and nearly a 6x return on investment. James has been worth at least 6x on DraftKings in four of seven games played so far this postseason.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sept. 8

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who are DFS pro Mike McClure's top picks for NBA DFS lineups on Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NBA DFS picks and player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.