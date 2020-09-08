The 2020 NBA Playoffs continue on Tuesday with the Heat looking to close out the Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals and the Lakers taking on the Rockets in the Western Conference semifinals. With LeBron James, James Harden, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook all scheduled to play, the starpower certainly favors the West as you set your NBA DFS lineups on Tuesday night. However, there might be more value to be found in the NBA DFS player pool from the East with Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) listed as a game-time decision.

Bam Adebayo was close to unstoppable with Antetokounmpo leaving Game 4 early, shooting 10-of-13 from the floor to turn in 26 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Could Adebayo continue to be a matchup nightmare without Antetokounmpo around to help Milwaukee protect the rim? Before locking in any NBA daily Fantasy lineups on Tuesday, be sure to see the core lineup selections, player pool and NBA DFS strategy from Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings.

He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

On Monday, McClure identified Clippers swingman Paul George as one of his top picks. The result: George went off for 32 points -- returning nearly 50 points and a 6x return on DraftKings.

Now, he's turned his attention to Tuesday's NBA DFS slate. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sept. 8

For Tuesday, McClure is high on Khris Middleton at $8,600 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel. Middleton stepped up big on Sunday when Antetokounmpo went down, scoring 36 points while also chipping in eight rebounds and eight assists in a 118-115 overtime win.

Middleton played a whopping 48 minutes for Milwaukee in the game and he'll rarely come off the floor again if Antetokounmpo isn't in the lineup on Tuesday night. Even if Antetokounmpo is in the lineup, Middleton was averaging 22.2 points per game in his previous five contests so you can feel confident rostering him either way.

Part of his optimal NBA DFS strategy for Tuesday includes stacking Middleton with guard George Hill at $4,400 on DraftKings and $4,800 on FanDuel. The veteran guard has played at least 30 minutes in three of four games so far in this series. On Sunday he played 36.7 minutes as Milwaukee was forced to shuffle its rotation.

Hill has now reached double-figures in scoring in four of his last five games and is shooting 40 percent from the 3-point line so far in this series. Even if Antetokounmpo is in the lineup on Tuesday night, you can reasonably rely on Hill to get at least 30 minutes and close to 10 shot attempts and that's a solid value given his current NBA DFS pricing.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sept. 8

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who are DFS pro Mike McClure's top picks for NBA DFS lineups on Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NBA DFS picks and player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.