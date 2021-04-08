Thursday's NBA DFS slate has seven games available for NBA DFS owners to stock their rosters with some stellar talent. Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is going for 28.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game this season heading into a critical matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks at 9 p.m. ET. Portland's Damian Lillard is even more productive in his scoring, dropping 29.2 points per game leading into a game against Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz at 10 p.m. ET.

And on Wednesday, McClure included Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe in his core lineup picks. The result: Bledsoe went off for 26 points and five assists, returning over 34 points on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Thursday NBA Daily Fantasy lineups is Bucks forward Khris Middleton at $7,800 on DraftKings and $8,200 on FanDuel. Middleton is delivering 20.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game this season. That includes a 28-point, two-rebound, seven-assist effort Tuesday against the Warriors.

Middleton has been strong in his last four games, dropping 20.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists in that span. Those marks have been good for a per-game average of over 38 NBA DFS points on DraftKings over those four outings. Middleton and the Bucks get the Mavericks on Thursday, a team he went off for 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists -- worth 45.5 NBA DFS points on DraftKings -- against on Jan. 15. Plus, with Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) doubtful, Milwaukee will need every bit of Middleton's scoring skills.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy on Thursday includes rostering Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson for $5,800 on DraftKings and $5,600 on FanDuel. Clarkson is averaging 17.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game this season. Clarkson delivered 11 points, a rebound, a block and a steal in 25 minutes against the Suns on Wednesday.

The perennial sixth man is known for creating his own shots in space, and he logged a season-high nine assists while spelling Mike Conley (rest) Saturday against the Magic. Even if Conley is back in the Utah lineup Thursday, NBA DFS owners should consider the value they get with Clarkson against Portland -- a team he touched for 15 points, seven rebounds, an assist and a block worth over 28 daily Fantasy basketball points on DraftKings in the season opener. McClure remembers this, and loves Clarkson's potential Thursday night against a Blazers team that gives up 115.5 points per game.

