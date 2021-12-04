We're essentially a quarter of the way through the 2021-22 NBA season and NBA daily Fantasy players have been able to use the first 20-plus games to hone their NBA DFS strategies. Stacking is a worthwhile option when you can identify the right team a great situation. For the Saturday NBA schedule, Nets vs. Bulls figures to be a popular option for NBA DFS stacks with the over-under at 222 at Caesars Sportsbook. The Bulls dominated the first matchup 118-95 and Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic have all had at least 25 points in each of the team's last two games.

So does that mean you should have LaVine, DeRozan and Vucevic in your NBA DFS lineups, or will we see a more motivated Nets squad at home on Saturday? Kevin Durant had 38 points in the loss to the Bulls earlier this season and he's a tough matchup for a Bulls lineup that could be without key defenders Javonte Green and Alex Caruso, so he'll be highly rostered in the NBA DFS player pool. Before making any NBA DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Friday, McClure listed 76ers center Joel Embiid as one of his top NBA DFS picks on FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Embiid scored 28 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, dished out four assists and blocked two shots, which returned 55.5 points on DraftKings and 54.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, December 4

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Saturday is Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday at $7,700 on DraftKings and $7,900 on FanDuel. With Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) out on Thursday, Holiday had a big night offensively, He shot 10 of 19 from the floor and 4 of 5 from the 3-point line to finish with 26 points.

He also dished out eight assists and snagged six rebounds, and with Antetokounmpo listed as doubtful for Saturday's matchup with the Heat, Holiday will have to play a big role again. Holiday has had at least 20 points, six assists and six rebounds in three of his last five games. Against a shorthanded Heat squad on Saturday, he's a candidate to fill up the stat sheet.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Holiday with Bucks wing Khris Middleton at $7,500 on DraftKings and $7,400 on FanDuel. It's been a tough shooting season for the two-time NBA All-Star, as he's hitting just 41.2 percent from the floor and 34.1 percent from the 3-point line.

But Middleton has shot at least 47 percent from the floor and 41 percent from beyond the arc in the last two seasons, so there's reason to be optimistic about positive regression in his game and the Bucks need him to step up on Saturday. He had 22 points and eight rebounds on Thursday with Antetokounmpo out, and he'll have an opportunity to put up big numbers against the shorthanded Heat.

