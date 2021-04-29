The Indiana Pacers enter Thursday's action fighting for their playoff lives as they are the No. 9 seed in the East. They will have a tough matchup with the Brooklyn Nets that becomes even more difficult when you glance at the injury report for Indiana. The team will be without its starting frontcourt of T.J. Warren (foot), Domantas Sabonis (back) and Myles Turner (toe). Their absences give opportunities to others to make impacts as part of Thursday's NBA DFS lineups, such as rookie Oshae Brissett.

The former Syracuse star wasn't even on an NBA roster at the beginning of the month but he's impressed with averages of 15.6 points and 9.4 rebounds over his last five games. Brissett ($5,300 on DraftKings, $6,800 on FanDuel) carries moderate prices which should allow you to splurge on other NBA DFS picks. So if you start Brissett, which star players should you also consider rostering as part of your NBA DFS strategy? Before finalizing any NBA DFS picks for Thursday's action, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups.

And on Wednesday, McClure included Nuggets center Nikola Jokic as one of his top picks. The result: Jokic filled up the stat sheet with 32 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, three steals and three blocks, returning over 62 points on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, April 29

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Thursday is Pistons guard Killian Hayes at $4,400 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel. The No. 7 pick of the 2021 draft, Hayes started the first seven games of the season before a hip injury sidelined him for three months. He returned to action in early February and is averaging 24.0 minutes per game since then.

But Hayes is in line for much more playing time on Thursday as the Pistons are decimated by injuries. Guards Cory Joseph (ankle), Dennis Smith Jr. (knee), Wayne Ellington (calf) and Rodney McGruder (elbow) are all out, leaving Hayes and a pair of players on two-way contracts as Detroit's only available guards. Hayes has shown that he can produce when given ample playing time as he's averaging 10.0 points, 7.0 assists and 2.3 steals when playing at least 25 minutes.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Hayes with center Isaiah Stewart ($6,000 on DraftKings, $5,900 on FanDuel), who is averaging 12.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks over his last eight games. That includes a monstrous performance vs. the Thunder on April 16 when Stewart posted 15 points, 21 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. The 21 rebounds were the most by a Pistons rookie in 44 years.

The 19-year-old will also benefit from the lack of available bodies for Detroit on Thursday as the team will be without Jerami Grant (rest) and Mason Plumlee (rest). Since the All-Star break, Stewart has filled in at starter for Plumlee five times and is averaging 13.8 points, 13.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game in those starts. He's already posted a double-double in seven games this season which is tied for the most among all rookies. McClure notices that Stewart is in too good of a situation to pass up on for your NBA DFS lineups.

