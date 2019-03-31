NBA DFS: Klay Thompson and best picks for March 31 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

For Sunday's four-game NBA DFS slate, DraftKings is offering a $200K Fadeaway that awards $50K to the winner, while FanDuel is running a $150K Sunday NBA Shot. And with just four games to choose from, there will inevitably be crossover between you and your opposition's NBA DFS lineups. That means identifying the NBA DFS players who are poised to breakout with a low ownership percentage will be the key to cashing huge on Sunday. There's no shortage of star power to choose from with players such as Stephen Curry, Kemba Walker, Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic among the top-priced NBA DFS options. However, it's the guys who are relatively cheap, like Hornets center Frank Kaminsky or Spurs guard Bryn Forbes, that could determine whether you win or lose. Before you enter these NBA DFS tournaments or any others for Sunday evening, you'll want to see the top NBA DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings.

For Sunday's slate, we can tell you McClure is banking on Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas at $8,500 on FanDuel and $7,900 on DraftKings. Valanciunas has been a consistent threat for the Grizzlies recently, scoring 20 or more points in six of his last seven games as well as recording plenty of rebounds during that span. In fact, Valanciunas has recorded six straight double-doubles, which includes a massive 34-point and 20-rebound performance against the Suns in his last outing. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in your NBA DFS lineups and look for a big return on Sunday.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Warriors guard Klay Thompson at $7,300 on FanDuel and $6,500 on DraftKings.

Thompson has been red-hot for NBA DFS players in recent weeks. In fact, he's scored 30 or more points on DraftKings in nine of his last 11 games, and he has a great chance to produce big numbers again on Sunday against the Hornets. Charlotte's defense has been struggling down the stretch, giving up an average of 119 points per game in their last four outings. Plus, Thompson returned over 5x value in his last meeting against the Hornets, recording 26 points and five assists. Lock him in your NBA DFS lineups and look for a big return on Sunday.

