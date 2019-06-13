NBA DFS: Klay Thompson and best picks for Raptors vs. Warriors, Game 6 DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball lineups

The Golden State Warriors narrowly avoided elimination on Monday with a 106-105 win on the road over the Toronto Raptors to send the series back to Oracle Arena on Thursday. Tipoff for Game 6 is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Another 2019 NBA Finals game means another chance to win big in NBA DFS tournaments and cash games on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, with plenty of single-game contests available. Kevin Durant won't be playing after tearing his Achilles in Game 5, but studs like Kawhi Leonard, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Pascal Siakam will all be popular options in NBA DFS lineups. But which value picks should you target? And which superstars can you trust? Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Game 6 of the NBA Finals 2019, be sure to see what DFS millionaire Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, matchups and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA regular season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. On May 10, his lineups for Warriors vs. Rockets finished second in an NBA GPP that paid $100K to first. Anybody following his picks is up huge. Now he's turned his attention to Thursday's single-game slate. You can only see his full NBA DFS lineup at SportsLine.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy for Game 6 of Raptors vs. Warriors includes rostering Thompson ($11,500 on FanDuel, $9,200 on DraftKings). The Splash Brother has been dealing with his own injury issues and missed Game 3 with a hamstring pull. However, when he's been on the floor, he's been a game-changer for Golden State.

Thompson is averaging 25.0 points per game, shooting 52 percent from the floor, and draining a staggering 57 percent of his 3-point tries. In Game 5, he kicked in six rebounds, four assists and a steal to go along with 26 points in the victory to make a major impact in NBA Finals DFS tournaments and cash games. He's available at a major discount over the highest-priced players in Thursday's NBA DFS pool, giving him a prime opportunity to return plenty of value.

Another one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Thursday is Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard ($16,500 on FanDuel, $11,800 on DraftKings). Leonard has been virtually unstoppable in the NBA Finals, averaging 29.8 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. NBA DFS owners who have rostered Leonard have also seen some big rewards recently, including 50 or more points on DraftKings in four consecutive outings. Lock him in as one of the top overall NBA DFS plays for Thursday.

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream individual matchup in Game 6. The stars are aligning for him to return huge points on both sites, and he comes at a lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Game 6 of Raptors vs. Warriors? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.