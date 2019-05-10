NBA DFS: Klay Thompson and top picks for May 10 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

For Friday's single-game NBA DFS slate, DraftKings is offering a $444K Game 6 Special that awards $100K to the winner, while FanDuel is running a $375K Friday NBA Shot. And with just one NBA Playoff game to choose from, there will inevitably be crossover between you and your opposition's NBA DFS lineups. That means identifying the NBA DFS players who are poised to breakout with a low ownership percentage will be the key to cashing huge on Friday. There's no shortage of star power to choose from with players such as Stephen Curry and James Harden among the top-priced NBA DFS options. However, it's the guys who are relatively cheap, like Shaun Livingston or Austin Rivers, that could determine whether you win or lose. Before you enter these or any other NBA DFS contests for Game 6 of Warriors vs. Rockets on Friday, you'll want to see the top NBA DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, matchups and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is absolutely rolling through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple optimal lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings.

For Friday's single-game slate, we can tell you McClure is banking on Warriors guard Andre Iguodala at $6,200 on FanDuel and $4,800 on DraftKings. With Kevin Durant sidelined for this matchup, Iguodala will be expected to take on more responsibility at both ends of the floor, likely meaning an increase to both his playing time and production. That bodes well for the former NBA Finals MVP, who has returned over 4x value on DraftKings in four of his last five playoff games on the road. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Friday's NBA DFS slate.

He's stacking him with teammate Klay Thompson ($7,000 on FanDuel, $5,900 on DraftKings), who comes at a very affordable price, but has gone off for over 5x value on DraftKings in three of his last four outings. Thompson is coming off his best game of the series Wednesday, finishing with 27 points, four rebounds, three steals, and one assist. Thompson knocked down five shots from behind the arc in Game 5, and he'll look to carry over his hot hand into Friday's potential closeout game in Houston.

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream individual matchup in Warriors vs. Rockets. The stars are aligning for him to return 40, even 50 points on both sites, and he comes at a lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.