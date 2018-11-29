NBA DFS: Klay Thompson and top picks for Nov. 29 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

Thursday's three-game slate brings some tough questions for NBA DFS players as they set their lineups. Should you go with a more proven option like LeBron James, who has a tough matchup against the Indiana Pacers, or roll the dice on a cheaper, high-upside option like Kings forward Harry Giles, who scored 44 points on FanDuel in his last outing? Is a player dealing with an injury such as Victor Oladipo (knee) safe to rely on? With FanDuel hosting a $400K NBA Shot Machine, and DraftKings running a $450K Mini Blizzard Encore that awards $100K to the winner, there are some difficult decisions for NBA DFS players to make. Before locking in any rosters, be sure to check out the top NBA DFS picks, lineups and advice for Thursday, November 29 from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2M in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is off to a blistering start, cashing his first five lineups on DraftKings to open the season, as well as producing multiple other optimal lineups that have led to huge returns for followers. And he was all over Tim Frazier's big night on Wednesday as he piled up 12 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and two steals -- returning a season-high 40.2 points on FanDuel and over 11x value for owners.

For Thursday's slate, McClure is banking on Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell at $8,500 on FanDuel and $7,600 on DraftKings. Harrell has recorded a double-double in four of his last six games, and he has a great chance to produce big numbers again on Thursday against a Kings squad that gives up over 116 points per game. Lock him in as one of the top overall plays on Thursday.

Another pick he loves: Warriors guard Klay Thompson ($7,000 on FanDuel, $7,400 on DraftKings), who has scored 38 or more points on DraftKings in his last four outings. DFS owners who have played Thompson have seen some big rewards recently, including at least 5x return on value in seven of his last nine games. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Thursday's slate.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up big numbers who has a dream matchup on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return 30, even 40 points on both sites, and he comes at a great price. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings.