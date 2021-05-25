Luka Doncic continues to show he's more than just a regular-season wonder as he posted his third postseason triple-double in just seven career playoff games on Saturday. All have come against the Clippers and Doncic's 31-point, 11-assist, 10-rebound performance in Game 1 makes him an appealing choice for Tuesday's NBA DFS lineups. The Mavericks can put the Clippers in an 0-2 hole with the series headed back to Dallas, which would move them one step closer to avenging last year's series loss to Los Angeles. Doncic should heavily factor into Tuesday's NBA DFS strategy with a limited player pool with only six teams in action.

Doncic will cost you $10,600 on DraftKings and $10,300 on FanDuel to roster for Tuesday's NBA DFS action. Investing much of your salary cap in him means you'll have to search for more affordable options elsewhere to balance out your lineups. Perhaps stacking Doncic with Dorian Finney-Smith, who posted 18 points and five rebounds in Game 1, will be an effective NBA DFS strategy?

And on Monday, McClure included Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo as one of his top picks. The result: Campazzo posted 12 points, six assists, three rebounds and three steals to return over 5x value on both FanDuel and DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, May 25

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday is Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis at $7,800 on DraftKings and $6,900 on FanDuel. The Latvian big man had the best shooting season of his career with 47.6 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from the 3-point line. That enabled him to score 20.1 points per game while also contributing 8.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.

Porzingis is coming off just 14 points vs. the Clippers in Game 1 but in last year's playoffs, he showed what he can do. In Game 3 he posted 34 points and 13 rebounds, doing so on a torn meniscus that would end his season. With the Clippers expected to double Doncic more often after his Game 1 triple-double, Porzinis will have every opportunity to post a similar performance as he had last year. The Clippers don't have a good match defensively for him, so you can see why McClure is high on Porzingis for Tuesday.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy for Tuesday includes rostering Suns guard Chris Paul ($7,600 on both DraftKings and FanDuel). Paul posted one triple-double this season and it came against the Lakers in March when he had 11 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds. He suffered a stinger in Game 1 on Sunday, but he's not even listed on the injury report and will start in Game 2.

In his 16th NBA season, Paul just missed joining the 50-40-90 club for the first time. He shot 49.9 percent from the field, 39.5 percent on 3-pointers and led the NBA with 93.4 percent from the free throw line. He also averaged 16.4 points, 8.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. Despite his lack of postseason success, Paul's career averages actually increase in the playoffs so he's a good value pick for Tuesday's NBA DFS action.

