Many didn't know what to expect from the Golden State Warriors this season after they missed out on last year's playoffs. But they are one of three undefeated teams left in the NBA and Stephen Curry looks like he'll make another run at the MVP trophy. Curry has been a nightly must-start for NBA DFS lineups but Golden State is also getting solid contributions from Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green. Five Warriors are averaging in double-figures and many of them make for compelling NBA DFS picks on Tuesday.

That's because the Warriors will take on the Thunder at 8 p.m. ET and OKC is one of two winless teams left in the league. A weak opponent can cause an entire team to rise to the top of the NBA DFS player pool and that's exactly what's happening with tonight's Warriors vs. Thunder game.

On Monday, McClure listed Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo among his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to finish with 62.5 points on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, October 26

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday is Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis at $7,600 on DraftKings and $7,000 on FanDuel. The Latvian is coming off an 18-point, 10-rebound, four-block game versus the Raptors on Saturday.

The four blocks is a good sign that Porzingis is healthy enough to contest shots after struggling with injuries last year. He only had one game with four or more blocks all of last season so his activity is a good sign going forward. Porzingis gets a great matchup on Tuesday versus a Rockets team that is projected to be among the worst teams in the league this year. Last year, Porzingis faced Houston once and posted 23 points and 12 rebounds against their undersized front line.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering 76ers forward Tobias Harris ($8,000 on DraftKings and $7,400 on FanDuel). The veteran has stepped up in Ben Simmons' absence and is averaging career-highs in both rebounds (9.3) and assists (3.7) per game. He's also averaging 19.0 points per game which is almost three points higher than his career-average.

Harris should continue to operate as both a primary scorer and playmaker as long as Simmons is out. He will get to show off his playmaking skills against the Knicks on Tuesday as Harris has already shown the ability to fill up the basket versus New York. Despite allowing the fewest points per game last year, the Knicks struggled defending Harris who scored 30 points when they met late in the season. It was one of Harris' three 30-point games last year and he will bring great value to Tuesday's NBA DFS lineups.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, October 26

