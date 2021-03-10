After a short slate Wednesday, the NBA fully returns to action after the All-Star break with 11 games on Thursday evening, meaning NBA daily Fantasy players will have to decide which big-name playmakers they should build their NBA DFS lineups around. Among the superstar NBA DFS picks to consider will be Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, who won the All-Star Game MVP and leads the Bucks against Julius Randle and the New York Knicks at 8 p.m. ET. Dallas' Luka Doncic is also set to take the court when he leads the Mavericks against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9 p.m. ET.

Are you wise to center your NBA DFS strategy around Antetokounmpo, Randle, Doncic or Gilgeous-Alexander on Thursday? And what other players should you consider in daily Fantasy basketball tournaments, 50-50s or cash games on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before locking in any NBA daily Fantasy basketball lineups for Thursday's NBA DFS action, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Thursday, March 11 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, March 11

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Thursday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Raptors guard Kyle Lowry at $8,600 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel. Lowry is delivering 18.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game this season. That includes a 14-point, three-rebound, 19-assist double-double last Thursday against the Celtics.

Lowry's crazy assist total made up for shooting 5-for-18 from the field against Boston, and was good for over 49 NBA DFS points on DraftKings. The 14-year veteran will once again see a high usage with starters Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam (all COVID-19 protocols) out Thursday. Combine that need with a player that has delivered an average of over 49 daily Fantasy basketball points on DraftKings in his last four games, and McClure sees a player with huge NBA DFS value.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes banking on 76ers guard Seth Curry at $5,200 on DraftKings and $4,200 on FanDuel. Curry is going for 12.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game this season. Curry dropped 14 points, two rebounds and three assists on the Jazz last Wednesday before the All-Star break.

Curry has been a largely complimentary piece to Philadelphia's puzzle so far this season, but his NBA value soars Thursday. Why? Because both Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons (COVID-19) will be absent against the Bulls. Without those two superstars in the lineup, Philadelphia will be looking to squeeze every point out of Curry -- a situation McClure sees is ripe to deliver strong NBA DFS value.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, March 11

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.