With four games on the Saturday NBA schedule featuring totals of 233 or higher, NBA daily Fantasy players will have to examine the matchups closely as they craft their NBA DFS lineups. Bucks vs. Wizards currently features the highest total of the night with William Hill Sportsbook setting the number at 240. That's going to make Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook popular options in the NBA DFS player pool for Saturday.

Meanwhile, James Harden is the most expensive guard available, but he's failed to crack the pivotal 6x return on investment mark on DraftKings or FanDuel since March 1. Harden, Kyrie Irving and the Nets are favored by 11 over the Pistons on Saturday, but should you risk rostering players who might be pulled late if the game gets out of hand despite their upside?

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups.

McClure has turned his attention to the Saturday, March 13 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, March 13

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Saturday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Raptors guard Kyle Lowry at $8,700 on DraftKings and $8,400 on FanDuel. The six-time NBA All-Star is still productive just a couple weeks before his 35th birthday. Lowry is averaging 18.0 points, 7.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game this year.

Lowry's shooting percentage (45.0) and 3-point percentage (40.2) are both bests since his 2016-17 season where he had career-highs in both categories. And after shooting 10-for-35 from the field and 6-for-19 from beyond the arc in his last two games, Lowry is due for some positive regression offensively. Lowry had 35 points, 18 assists and 12 rebounds in two games against the Hornets in mid-January and it should be a matchup he can exploit again on Saturday.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes backing on Timberwolves wing Anthony Edwards at $6,500 on DraftKings and $6,500 on FanDuel. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft is averaging 15.2 points and 4.0 rebounds per game this season, but has struggled with his scoring efficiency, shooting just 37.4 percent from the floor and 30.4 percent from the 3-point line.

However, Edwards has stepped up his game offensively in recent weeks, averaging 22.4 points over his last five games. He's also averaged 5.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.2 steals per game during that span to help him top 30 points on both FanDuel and DraftKings every night. Edwards had 26 points against the Trail Blazers in his only previous matchup against them and his current offensive volume makes him a solid play on Saturday night.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, March 13

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Saturday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.