NBA DFS: Kyle Lowry and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Dec. 31, 2019

The New Year's Eve NBA DFS player pool is stocked with a number of teams that offer a strong amount of tantalizing Fantasy options. Two of the league's top three scorers are set for action, as James Harden, who's averaging 38.3 points per game, and the Rockets take on the visiting Nuggets at 7 p.m. ET, and Luka Doncic, who's scoring 28.8 points per game, and the Mavericks play at Oklahoma City at 8 p.m. ET. However, both Harden and Doncic are questionable to play on Tuesday, which means NBA DFS players need to stay informed before locking in their New Year's Eve NBA DFS lineups.

Another game of NBA DFS interest Tuesday sees LaMarcus Aldridge and the Spurs take on a Warriors squad without D'Angelo Russell (illness). Don't make tough NBA DFS investment decisions on your own. Before locking in your NBA DFS picks for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings on Tuesday, you need to check out the optimal NBA DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Now, he's off to a blistering start to the 2019-20 NBA season, cashing on both sites on Opening Night and then following that up with returns as high as 20x on DraftKings the next night. Overall, his lineups have cashed a whopping 60 percent of the time so far on DraftKings and FanDuel. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to the Tuesday NBA DFS slate. Head to SportsLine now to see his optimal NBA DFS picks. Here are five of the most expensive players in Tuesday's NBA DFS player pool. Get pricing and projections for every player at SportsLine:

James Harden ($11,500 on FanDuel, $11,200 on DraftKings)



Luka Doncic ($10,800 on FanDuel, $10,400 on DraftKings)



Russell Westbrook ($9,600 on FanDuel, $10,000 on DraftKings)



Nikola Jokic ($9,300 on FanDuel, $9,300 on DraftKings)



Pascal Siakam ($8,700 on FanDuel, $9,200 on DraftKings)



McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday

For Tuesday, we can tell you McClure is high on Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry ($7,800 on FanDuel, $8,800 on DraftKings). Lowry scored 30 points on Saturday against the Celtics and followed that up with a 20 point effort on Sunday against the Thunder. Lowry's 30-point effort was his third in his last five games, and he has also scored 20 or more points in seven of his last eight outings.

Lowry has benefitted from the absence of Pascal Siakam (groin) to average 24 points per game over that eight-game stretch. Lowry and the Raptors get the visiting Cavaliers on Tuesday, a team that ranks in the bottom half of the league defending his position and is 29th out of 30 in point differential. Lowry is a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in your NBA DFS lineup and look for a big return against Cleveland.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy Tuesday also includes rostering Warriors power forward Marquese Chriss ($4,000 on FanDuel, $4,100 on DraftKings). Chriss went for 16 points (5-9 FG, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks in Saturday's loss to Dallas. The scoring total was one point short of matching his season-high, and he got there in just 17 minutes.

Chriss is likely to get his second starting nod of the season Tuesday because both Willie Cauley-Stein (illness) and Kevon Looney (abdomen) will be unable to go against San Antonio. Chriss is also set to benefit against a Spurs team that is giving up 115 points per game this season, which ranks 24th in the NBA.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Tuesday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.