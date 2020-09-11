Two huge 2020 NBA Playoff games are on tap Friday, as the Los Angeles Clippers can close out the Denver Nuggets in their Western Conference semifinal at 6:30 p.m. ET, and the Boston Celtics face the Toronto Raptors in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinal at 9 p.m. ET. That means the NBA DFS player pool has four teams' worth of hungry players that will be playing all out for 48 minutes and even beyond. Are superstars like Kawhi Leonard, Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum and Pascal Siakam smart investments for NBA DFS rosters?

On Thursday, McClure identified Rockets guard Russell Westbrook as one of his top picks. The result: Westbrook scored a team-high 25 points with three rebounds and three assists -- putting up over 40 points and an over 4x return on DraftKings. Now he's turned his attention to Friday's slate.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sept. 11

For Friday, McClure is high on Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry at $8,600 on DraftKings and $8,900 on FanDuel. Lowry played an astounding 53 minutes Wednesday in a pivotal Game 6 double-overtime victory against the Celtics, scoring 33 points, grabbing eight rebounds and dealing six assists. It was a 60-point NBA DFS effort for Lowry, as well as his best scoring output since the Raptors' first game back from the restart on Aug. 1.

Lowry has played well against the Celtics all season, averaging 21 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists during the regular season and scoring 21.5 points in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Lowry also went 6-of-10 from 3-point range Wednesday in Game 6, his third such effort of the season and first since March 8. With Pascal Siakam struggling at times from the field, the Raptors will depend on Lowry for scoring Friday, which is why McClure loves him in all NBA DFS formats.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy for Friday includes Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart at $6,800 on DraftKings and $6,400 on FanDuel. Smart was a machine in Boston's Game 6 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday, scoring 23 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and dealing 10 assists in 50 minutes. That effort earned Smart over 60 NBA DFS points for the first time since January.

Smart was one of three Celtics to play at least 50 minutes Wednesday, and he drilled six 3s for the second time in the series. Through six games of the Eastern Conference semifinals, Smart is 22-of-51 from deep (43.1 percent). Wednesday's triple-double was his first of the season and the first since he went for 10-11-11 on Jan. 15, 2016.

