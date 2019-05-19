NBA DFS: Kyle Lowry and top picks for Bucks vs. Raptors, Game 3 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

The Toronto Raptors will attempt to win their first game of the Eastern Conference Finals when they host the Milwaukee Bucks Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. NBA DFS players know finding the right matchup to exploit in NBA DFS tournaments can be the difference between winning big or going home with nothing. And Sunday's main NBA DFS slate on DraftKings and FanDuel, which features a pivotal Game 3 matchup between the Raptors and Bucks, is offering contests with big-time prizes like the $450K Beast of the East on DraftKings and the $333K Sunday NBA Shot on FanDuel. Whether it's a forward who has a favorable matchup, or a center who's capable of putting up a monster stat line, finding the right NBA DFS value picks is key. But before you lock in your NBA DFS lineups, you'll want to see the top NBA DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA regular season, producing multiple lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. On Friday, May 10, his lineups for Warriors vs. Rockets finished second in a $100k to first NBA GPP. Anybody following his picks is up huge. Now he's turned his attention to Sunday's single-game slate.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy for Game 3 of Bucks vs. Raptors includes rostering Kawhi Leonard at $10,400 on FanDuel and $9,500 on DraftKings. Leonard is averaging 31 points per game through the first two matchups against the Bucks, and he'll look to carry over his hot hand into Sunday's critical Game 3 in Toronto. He's been sensational at home thus far in the playoffs, averaging 33 points and eight rebounds in seven appearances at the Scotiabank Arena. Leonard will continue to serve as the focal point of Toronto's offense as the Raptors look to secure a much-needed win on Sunday.

McClure's NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Raptors guard Kyle Lowry at $7,100 on FanDuel and $6,400 on DraftKings. Lowry has produced solid value for NBA DFS players who have rostered him against the Bucks, returning over 4x value on DraftKings in both outings. Lowry has put up solid numbers on both DraftKings and FanDuel in this series, and in what should be a desperate performance from the Raptors, Lowry's ceiling is incredibly high this evening. He proved he is capable of big games on any given night by dropping 30 points in the Raptors' loss to the Bucks in Game 1. He drained seven three-pointers in that matchup and will look to extend the floor again on Sunday. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in your NBA DFS lineups and look for a big return against the Bucks.

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream individual matchup on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to return huge points on both sites, and he comes at a lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Game 3 of Bucks vs. Raptors? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.