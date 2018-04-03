NBA DFS: Kyle O'Quinn and top picks for April 3 DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Tuesday, April 3, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the NBA season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.

He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Saturday, McClure locked in Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan at $7,900 on FanDuel. The result: DeRozan exploded for 32 points, seven rebounds and seven assists -- returning 51.9 DFS points, one of his top performances of the season. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable NBA DFS night.

For Tuesday's slate, McClure is all over Suns forward Marquese Chriss, who is $5,200 on FanDuel and $5,900 on DraftKings

Chriss has been a big factor for Phoenix recently, averaging almost 30 minutes in his past five games and putting up an average of 13.8 points and 8.4 rebounds.

He's coming off a 22-point performance against Golden State on Sunday and has a chance to again go for big numbers in what should be an up-tempo matchup against the Kings on Tuesday. He's a steal at under $6,000 on both sites, so lock him in as a strong value play.

Another bargain pick McClure is all over: Knicks center Kyle O'Quinn, who is $5,500 on FanDuel and $5,100 on DraftKings.

O'Quinn should see extended minutes Tuesday because Knicks center Enes Kanter (wrist) is doubtful against the Magic.

That'll give O'Quinn, who is coming off his fourth performance of 30 or more DFS points in his past nine outings, plenty of opportunities to pile up production against Orlando, the 22nd-ranked scoring defense in the NBA.

McClure is also targeting a player who has been producing massive numbers recently and has a fast-paced matchup Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to score 60, even 70 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, and he isn't even the most expensive player on the slate. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

