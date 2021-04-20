The New York Knicks are in position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2013 and much of the credit for their resurgence should go to Julius Randle. A first-time All-Star, Randle leads the team with 23.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game and has been one of the top NBA DFS picks all season. Randle has scored at least 32 points in four straight games which makes him very intriguing for NBA DFS lineups on Tuesday as the Knicks take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET.

But Randle won't come cheap as he'll cost you $10,100 on DraftKings and $9,400 on FanDuel. Thus, if you make him part of your NBA DFS strategy, then you'll likely need to look for more affordable options elsewhere to balance out your lineup. Before locking in any NBA DFS picks for Tuesday's action, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

And on Monday, McClure included Nuggets center Nikola Jokic as one of his top picks. The result: Jokic exploded for 47 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, producing over 65 points on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Tuesday, April 20 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, April 20

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Tuesday NBA Daily Fantasy lineups is Nets guard Kyrie Irving at $9,900 on DraftKings and $9,400 on FanDuel. Irving is the last of the Nets' Big Three left standing as both Kevin Durant (thigh) and James Harden (hamstring) will be inactive along with five other Nets players. Brooklyn will be more reliant on Irving than normally with a short-handed roster available.

A seven-time All-Star, Irving is averaging 27.3 points per game, 6.1 assists per game and 4.8 rebounds per game. He's also taken his efficiency to another level as he's making over 50 percent of his field-goal attempts for the first time in his career and is knocking down 91.6 percent of his free-throw attempts. He gets a nice matchup on Tuesday vs. a New Orleans Pelicans' squad that ranks in the bottom five in points allowed, giving Irving plenty of opportunities to make an impact as a scorer.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Trail Blazers guard Norman Powell ($6,400 on DraftKings, $6,200 on FanDuel), who is averaging 17.2 points per game since being acquired by Portland at the trade deadline. Overall, Powell is averaging a career-high of 19.1 points per game this season as he's finally become a full-time starter in his sixth NBA season.

The Blazers will be undermanned on Tuesday as both Damian Lillard (hamstring) and Jusuf Nurkic (knee) are out. Powell has averaged 20.3 points in the three games that Lillard has missed this season as he slides into his normal shooting guard position as opposed to manning the small forward role. The Blazers take on the LA Clippers on Tuesday which will be a welcome sight for Powell as he scored 32 points the last time he faced the Clippers which is his season-high in a Blazers uniform.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, April 20

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.