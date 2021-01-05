The 2020-21 NBA season has already provided NBA daily Fantasy players with some epic performances, including Stephen Curry scoring 92 points in just 66 minutes on Sunday and Monday. However, Curry and the rest of the Warriors are off on Tuesday and that means that you'll have to look elsewhere for scoring prowess. The NBA DFS player pool for Tuesday will include stars like Damian Lillard, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Donovan Mitchell.

However, Kevin Durant won't be available at all this week after having a COVID-19 exposure and it will be incredibly interesting to see how the Nets divvy up those shots. So which stars have the best matchups for Tuesday night and what value plays should you be favoring to help offset their costs? Before setting any NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Tuesday, Jan. 5 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, Jan. 5

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Tuesday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Nets guard Kyrie Irving at $9,300 on DraftKings and $9,700 on FanDuel. With Durant out of the lineup, Irving will be the primary scoring option for Brooklyn and he's already off to a great start after missing most of last season with a shoulder injury.

Irving currently has a career-high eFG% of .570 and is averaging 26.8 points, 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game. Irving has had at least 25 points in five of the six games that he's played this season and there should be more shots available to him without Durant, who is averaging 17.2 shots per game, on Tuesday.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Nuggets center Nikola Jokic at $10,800 on DraftKings and $10,500 on FanDuel. Jokic has put himself in the MVP conversation early in the season by playing a brand of basketball that we haven't seen before.

Jokic has four triple-doubles already in six games and is averaging 22.3 points, 12.8 assists and 11.3 rebounds per game. He's shooting a career-high 61.7 percent from the floor and a career-high 43.8 percent from the 3-point line. He's also put up at least 44 points on both FanDuel and DraftKings in every game he's played this year. With high scoring potential against a Timberwolves team that ranks 27th in the NBA in scoring defense, you'll want Jokic in your NBA DFS lineups on Tuesday.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, Jan. 5

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Jan. 5? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.