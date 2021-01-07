Although there are just five games on Thursday's NBA schedule, that doesn't mean there is a lack of top-tier talent in the NBA DFS player pool. Among the bold-face names taking the court is Philadelphia's Joel Embiid, who leads the 7-1 Philadelphia 76ers into a road test against Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET. Two more stars in action are LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who lead the Los Angeles Lakers against DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs, who have won four straight, at 10 p.m. ET.

Are Embiid, Irving, James, Davis and DeRozan NBA DFS picks to consider Thursday?

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, Jan. 7

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Thursday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Nets guard Kyrie Irving at $9,600 on DraftKings and $10,000 on FanDuel. Irving is dropping 29.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game so far this season. That includes a 29-point, six-rebound, five-assist, three-steal effort Tuesday against Utah.

Irving did just about all he needed to against the Jazz in the first quarter, going a perfect 7-for-7 from the field with four 3s to tally 18 points. With Kevin Durant (COVID-19) out again Thursday, Brooklyn will again rely on Irving's complete skillset against the red-hot 76ers -- something McClure sees will provide tremendous NBA DFS value.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Mavericks guard Luka Doncic at $10,500 on DraftKings and $11,100 on FanDuel. Doncic is averaging 27.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists in three games this season. Doncic went off for his first triple-double of the season Monday, dropping 33 points, grabbing 16 rebounds and dishing 11 assists in 38 minutes Monday against Houston.

Doncic had missed the game before Monday with a quadriceps injury, but he clearly showed no ill effects against the Rockets. Doncic recorded 19 triple-doubles in 61 games last season, and goes for his second of 2020-21 against the Nuggets on Thursday -- a team that ranks 25th against his position in NBA DFS scoring. Even at the premium price point, McClure expects Doncic to deliver huge NBA DFS value.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, Jan. 7

