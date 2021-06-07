After having a week off between playoff series, the Milwaukee Bucks came out flat and suffered their first postseason defeat in Game 1 versus the Nets. The loss was to no fault of Giannis Antetokounmpo as the two-time MVP posted 34 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. If Antetokounmpo can have a similar performance in Monday's Game 2, then he will make for a must-start in your NBA DFS lineups. The Greek Freak and Milwaukee will look to split in Brooklyn when Game 2 tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

And on Sunday, Paul George posted 22 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and three steals.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, June 7

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Monday is Nets guard Kyrie Irving at $9,200 on DraftKings and $9,700 on FanDuel. After James Harden's early hamstring injury in Game 1, Irving was the primary initiator of Brooklyn's offense and posted 25 points and eight assists.

Harden is out again on Monday and Irving has shown the ability to pile up high assist totals when not playing alongside the former Rocket. When Harden missed a month of action in the regular season, Irving averaged 7.8 assists, compared to 5.7 assists playing alongside Harden. Irving being more of a distributor also didn't affect his scoring numbers as he still averaged 24.2 points without Harden in the lineup.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy for Monday also includes stacking Irving with Blake Griffin ($4,100 on DraftKings, $5,100 on FanDuel), who posted his first postseason double-double in five years on Saturday with 18 points and 14 rebounds. He also contributed three assists, two steals and knocked down four three-pointers after not making any in the series versus the Celtics.

Harden's absence also makes Griffin more of a focal point on offense, while Jeff Green (foot) being out allows Griffin to play more minutes. He saw over 35 minutes of action in Game 1, which was his season-high in a Nets uniform and he should see similar playing time on Monday against the Bucks' monstrous frontcourt. DeAndre Jordan has been a DNP-CD in each of the last 10 games, so coach Steve Nash has given the reins of the center position to Griffin and the six-time All-Star is a high-upside option for Monday's NBA DFS lineups.

