NBA DFS: Kyrie Irving and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Jan. 23, 2020

Although there are just six teams supplying players to the NBA DFS player pool on Thursday's NBA schedule, there are plenty of superstars from which to choose. MVP candidate Luka Doncic (29.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 9.0 assists per game) takes the court with his Dallas Mavericks against Damian Lillard (27.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 7.6 apg) and the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:30 p.m. ET. And Bradley Beal (27.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 6.3 apg) and his Washington Wizards take on Collin Sexton (19.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.4 apg) and the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET.

Do you go with Doncic, Lillard, Beal or Sexton for your NBA DFS lineups Thursday? Or do you look elsewhere for daily Fantasy basketball value? No matter who you choose, don't make tough NBA DFS investment decisions on your own. Before locking in your NBA DFS picks for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings on Thursday, be sure to check out the optimal NBA DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure, who has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to the Thursday NBA schedule. Head to SportsLine now to see his optimal NBA DFS picks. Here are five of the most expensive players in Thursday's NBA DFS player pool. Get pricing and projections for every player at SportsLine:

Luka Doncic ($11,200 on FanDuel, $12,300 on DraftKings)



LeBron James ($10,700 on FanDuel, $10,400 on DraftKings)



Anthony Davis ($10,500 on FanDuel, $9,500 on DraftKings)



Hassan Whiteside ($9,600 on FanDuel, $8,800 on DraftKings)



Damian Lillard ($9,300 on FanDuel, $9,900 on DraftKings)



McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Thursday

For Thursday, McClure is high on Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving ($8,700 on FanDuel, $8,400 on DraftKings). When Irving has been healthy this month, he has been strong -- averaging 21.0 points, 6.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals in 30.0 minutes in four games played. And his season stats are even stronger, as Irving is going for 26.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 15 games during 2019-20.

Irving missed Monday's game against the 76ers with hamstring tightness, but the shoulder injury that kept him out for several weeks is a distant memory. Irving is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Lakers, a team ranked in the bottom half of the league defending his position.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy on Thursday also includes rostering LeBron James ($10,700 on FanDuel, $10,400 on DraftKings). James went for 21 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 threes, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and five steals in Wednesday night's road victory against the Knicks. James' five steals were a season high, and his dimes total would've been even higher had the Lakers starters – minus Anthony Davis – not gone just 6-of-19 from the field.

James leads the NBA in assists with 10.8 per outing, to go with his 25.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. The Lakers head across the East River on Thursday to take on the Nets, a team that ranks in the bottom half of the league defending James' position. McClure sees James putting together another strong performance Thursday, and advises you to roster him on your NBA DFS team.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Thursday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.