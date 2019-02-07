NBA DFS: Kyrie Irving and top picks for Feb. 7 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

The 2018-19 NBA DFS season rolls on Thursday, Feb. 7 with six games on the main slate that gets underway at 7 p.m. ET. There's no shortage of star power available with players such as Russell Westbrook, Paul George, LeBron James and Damian Lillard

For Thursday's slate, McClure is banking on Celtics guard Kyrie Irving at $10,400 on FanDuel and $9,500 on DraftKings.

Irving has missed four of the past seven games with a left hip strain, but he will be available tonight against the Lakers. That's great news for NBA DFS players because Irving has scored 45 or more points on DraftKings in his last eight games. Irving will have a great chance to produce those type of numbers again tonight against Los Angeles, who's giving up over 112 points per game this season. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Thursday's slate.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy for Thursday also includes targeting Spurs point guard Patty Mills ($4,300 on FanDuel, $4,200 on DraftKings), who is set to return big value with Derrick White (heel) expected to miss a matchup at Portland. Mills has returned at least 5x value on DraftKings in five of his last six outings, so he's a top NBA DFS value pick for Thursday.

