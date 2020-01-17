NBA DFS: LaMarcus Aldridge and best FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Jan. 17, 2020

Two of the NBA's super sophomores are among players stocking Friday's NBA DFS player pool. The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year, Mavericks forward Luka Doncic, is fourth in the league in scoring at 28.8 points per game and third in assists at 9.0 per outing. But Atlanta's Trae Young, who along with Doncic was a unanimous NBA All-Rookie selection, has been arguably as impressive – as he is third in scoring at 29.1 points and fourth in assists at 8.5 per game.

Doncic and the Mavericks host the Trail Blazers at 9:30 p.m. ET, while Young and the Hawks hit the road to play the Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET. Are Doncic or Young smart NBA DFS investments picks on Friday?

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Friday

For Friday, McClure is high on San Antonio Spurs center LaMarcus Aldridge ($6,600 on FanDuel, $7,100 on DraftKings). Aldridge is scoring 18.8 points, grabbing 7.6 rebounds and dishing 2.5 assists per game for the Spurs this season. The 14-year veteran is still going strong, too, as he started all but one game last season and has started 37 of the 39 games San Antonio has played so far in 2019-20.

Aldridge went off for 21 points, nine rebounds and three assists against the Grizzlies last Friday. And Aldridge and the Spurs get the lowly Hawks at home Friday, a team with just nine wins this season and that ranks in the bottom half of the league defending centers. At his modest price point, McClure sees Aldridge as one of the top NBA DFS picks for Friday.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy Friday includes rostering Toronto Raptors power forward Pascal Siakam ($7,600 on FanDuel, $7,900 on DraftKings). Siakam went for 21 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 threes, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in Wednesday's victory against Oklahoma City. It was his second game back from an 11-game absence due to a groin injury, and he was coming off a 15-point effort against San Antonio.

Siakam is giving the Raptors 24.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game in 29 appearances this season. And he get a favorable matchup Friday against the Wizards, a team ranked 18th in the NBA defending his position, giving him a sky-high ceiling on Friday.

