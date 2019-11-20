NBA DFS: LaMarcus Aldridge and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Wednesday, Nov. 20

NBA DFS players face plenty of tough questions on Wednesday. Should you go with James Harden, who is scoring an NBA-best 39.2 points per game and faces the Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets? Or how about Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks against Trae Young and the Hawks? Should the Greek Freak be one of your top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday? What about Bradley Beal and the Wizards, who get DeMar DeRozan and the Spurs? Perhaps Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, who play the injury-riddled Warriors? With four of the NBA's top five leading scorers in action, there are plenty of decisions to be made when finalizing your NBA DFS strategy and NBA DFS stacks. Before locking in your daily Fantasy basketball picks and lineups for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Now, he's off to a blistering start to the 2019-20 NBA season, cashing on both sites on Tuesday's Opening Night 2019 and then following that up with returns as high as 20x on DraftKings the next night. Overall, his lineups have cashed a whopping 60 percent of the time so far on DraftKings and FanDuel. Anybody following him has seen HUGE returns. Now he's turned his attention to Wednesday's NBA DFS slate.

For Wednesday, we can tell you McClure is high on Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie ($7,300 on FanDuel, $7,200 on DraftKings). Dinwiddie was a machine without Kyrie Irving (shoulder) in the lineup on Monday, delivering 28 points, eight assists and five steals. That start earned NBA DFS players 8.5x on DraftKings. Dinwiddie has excelled whether he starts or comes off the bench this season, averaging 18.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. That scoring pace is 7.1 points per game over the sixth-year veteran's career mark. Irving has already been ruled out for Wednesday's Nets home game against the Hornets, and with Caris LeVert (thumb) out as well, Dinwiddie will shoulder the load all night.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Spurs center LaMarcus Aldridge ($7,800 on FanDuel, $7,700 on DraftKings). Aldridge is putting in another strong season, averaging 18.3 points and 6.6 rebounds. Although the Spurs have lost six straight, Aldridge has two 20-plus-point outings and gone for more than 30 twice this season. Aldridge and the Spurs play at the Wizards on Wednesday, a team he torched for 27 points and nine rebounds earlier this season.

