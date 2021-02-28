Finding the right matchup to exploit in NBA DFS tournaments can be the difference between winning big or going home with nothing. Among the most notable NBA DFS picks in action on Sunday includes Washington's Bradley Beal, who leads the Wizards against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. ET. Beal enters Sunday's showdown averaging 32.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. A West Coast battle is on tap in Los Angeles as well, with Golden State's Steph Curry leading the Warriors against LeBron James and the Lakers at 8 p.m. ET.

Are Beal, Tatum, Curry or James in line for breakout games on Sunday and worthy of being a part of your NBA DFS strategy? And what other players should you consider for tournaments, 50-50s and cash games on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before locking in any NBA DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Sunday, Feb. 28 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, Feb. 28

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Sunday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Hornets guard LaMelo Ball at $8,800 on DraftKings and $7,600 on FanDuel. The rookie is delivering 15.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists so far this season. That includes a 22-point, seven-rebound, six-assist effort on Friday against the Warriors.

Ball is making a strong case for Rookie of the Year honors in Charlotte, also delivering 1.6 steals per game and making at least one three-pointer in 13 straight games. Ball has been a consistent NBA DFS producer as well, delivering at least 41 points on DraftKings in each of his last three games. Ball and the Hornets get the Kings on Sunday, a team that ranks in the bottom half of the NBA defending his position.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Rockets guard Eric Gordon at $6,000 on DraftKings and $5,300 on FanDuel. Gordon is averaging 18.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game this season. Gordon scored 17 points for the third time in four games on Friday against the Raptors.

Despite coming off the bench against Toronto, Gordon also tallied two rebounds, two assists and two blocks and earned over 26 points on DraftKings in the process. Gordon's consistency has been a reliable asset for NBA DFS owners, as he has averaged over 28 points on DraftKings in each of his last seven games. Gordon and the Rockets take on Memphis on Sunday, a team he torched for 20 points, five rebounds and two assists earlier this season.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, Feb. 28

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.