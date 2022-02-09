Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward has been sidelined again after spraining his ankle on Monday. With Hayward out, as well as Cody Martin (Achilles) and Jalen McDaniels (ankle), the Hornets will be undermanned for their Wednesday game vs. the Chicago Bulls. That means Kelly Oubre Jr. is poised for more minutes and shots, and the 26-year-old has been one of Charlotte's best scoring options. His 16.6 PPG trails only Tyler Herro amongst reserves and Oubre will likely find his way into many NBA DFS lineups.

But Hayward, Martin and McDaniels account for nearly 80 minutes per game, so more Hornets than just Oubre will have to fill that void. Are there any other under-the-radar Hornets that should factor into Wednesday's NBA DFS strategy? Before finalizing your NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Tuesday, McClure included Pelicans big man Jaxson Hayes as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Hayes posted 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists, returning over 5x value on both sites. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Wednesday, February 9, NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, February 9

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday is Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, who is listed at $8,800 on DraftKings and $8,400 on FanDuel. The Hornets take on Chicago tonight and Ball filled up the stat sheet the last time these teams faced off. In a November loss, Ball had 18 points, 13 assists, seven rebounds and two steals, with his assists total being one off a career-high.

Ball has shown that he'll take his game to another level when key players, such as Hayward, are not in the lineup. Hayward missed six games from Jan. 23 to Feb. 2 and Ball responded by being more aggressive in looking for his shot. The first-time All-Star averaged 25.7 PPG to go along with 7.5 APG and 6.2 RPG over that stretch. Look for him to help fill Hayward's scoring void while also racking up his usual assist and rebounding numbers.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow ($4,500 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel). Winslow was traded to Portland from the Clippers last week, played a season-high of 33 minutes on Tuesday, and posted 12 points, seven boards, three assists, two blocks and two steals.

Thanks to injuries to players such as Damian Lillard (core) and trading away players like CJ McCollum and Norman Powell, the Blazers are as bare as any team in the league currently. But that also presents an opportunity to someone like Winslow who started just his second game of the season on Tuesday. A former lottery pick, Winslow has shown that he can be productive when given ample time, which he should receive on Wednesday vs. the Lakers. In the 10 games in which he's played at least 20 minutes, Winslow has averaged 9.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, February 9

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.