NBA DFS: LeBron James and best FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Jan. 25, 2020

With just a few weeks until the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, just about every team in the league is just trying to survive until the break. However, the 2019-20 NBA season continues on Saturday and NBA daily Fantasy players will be looking to grab their share of hundreds of thousands of dollars in NBA DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings. In the most noteworthy NBA DFS action of the night, the Pistons host the Nets in a game where the over-under is 227.5.

That's they highest total of the night and that will make Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie and Jarrett Allen a popular NBA DFS stack, while Andre Drummond will be a highly-rostered option for NBA DFS lineups. But before making any NBA DFS picks for Saturday night, be sure to check out the optimal NBA DFS strategy from Mike McClure, a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to the Saturday NBA schedule. Head to SportsLine now to see his optimal NBA DFS picks. Here are five of the most expensive players in Saturday's NBA DFS player pool. Get pricing and projections for every player at SportsLine:

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Saturday

For Saturday,McClure is high on Lakers forward LeBron James ($10,900 on FanDuel, $10,400 on DraftKings). With the addition of Anthony Davis this offseason, James has happily taken on a more facilitative role for the Lakers and it has suited him well.

James is averaging a career-high 10.8 assists per game and also leads the NBA in that category. James is also averaging 25.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game, so he continues to be one of the most well-rounded players in NBA history. That sort of multi-category productivity is what daily Fantasy basketball is all about. James will have a tough matchup against the 76ers on Saturday, but the absence of Joel Embiid (hand) and Josh Richardson (hamstring) should give James some extra opportunities to attack the rim.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy on Saturday also includes rostering Pistons guard Derrick Rose ($6,800 on FanDuel, $7,500 on DraftKings), who has 11 consecutive games with at least 20 points. Since turning 30, Rose has simply played a more efficient brand of basketball. Last season with the Timberwolves, he shot a career-high 48.2 percent from the field and he's besting that mark this season with a shooting percentage of 49.7.

Rose is averaging 18.6 points and 6.0 assists per game in 2019-20 and looks as confident as he's been since before all the injury troubles when he won the NBA MVP back in 2010-11 with the Bulls. Rose also gets a juicy matchup against a Nets defense that ranks last in the NBA in DraftKings points allowed to guards this season.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Saturday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.